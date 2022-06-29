Officials Offer $25K Reward for Information in Middletown Homicide Case

State officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a murderer in connection to a 2012 Middletown homicide case.

Governor Ned Lamont issued a proclamation offering a reward for vital information in the June 16, 2012 killing of a New Britain mother.

Hikers found the body of then 30-year-old Diana Eichler inside the drainage tunnel of Miner Falls on Miner Street in Middletown, according to police.

Authorities said Eichler was the mother of a young daughter. Police have been investigating the case for 10 years and they said they've followed up on numerous leads.

Middletown Police are asking for the public's help in solving this crime and bringing the person responsible to justice, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Iovene at 860-638-4148.