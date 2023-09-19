Wednesday is Connecticut Day at the Big E and you will find new food options, new experiences, lots of entertainment and the fair favorites that keep you going back.

The day-long celebration of Connecticut will include more than 12 hours of live entertainment on the Connecticut Building’s front lawn stage and a guest appearance by UConn basketball player Donovan Clingan, a Bristol native and star on the NCAA men’s basketball winning team.

Local bands and singers, such as the Savage Brothers Band, Mass-Conn-Fusion, Coastal Chordsmen, KC Sisters and Jamie’s Junk Show, will perform.

The Connecticut Building will have 12 vendors and 36 returning tourism attractions, restaurants, small businesses and artisans from every corner of the state.

Interactive entertainment this year will include escape room tents and games, a “Connecticut Loves” photo booth in the beer garden, which will offer more than 100 craft breweries across the state and beer slushies.

Big E Hours

Gates open at 8 a.m.

The Big E Bakery: 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Buildings and Craft Common: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Avenue of States and Storrowton Village Museum & Shops: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New England Center: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Midway: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Big E Admission Rates

At the gate - Sept. 15 – Oct. 1



Adults: $20

Children, 6 to 12: $12

5 and under: Free

Senior days: $16 (60 and over) Sunday through Thursday

Learn more about Connecticut Day here.

Learn more about the Big E here.

The Big E is at 1305 Memorial Ave. West Springfield, Massachusetts.