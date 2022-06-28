Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for corn chutney.

Ingredients:

6 ears of shucked corn

1 cup of diced red onion

1 cup of diced red pepper

1 diced plum tomato

1 cup of cider vinegar

3/4 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of mustard seed

1 teaspoon of turmeric

2-4 dashes of hot sauce (or more if desired)

Instructions:

Place corn kernels, onion, red pepper, tomato, vinegar and sugar in a medium-sized pot. Turn the heat to high and mix everything together.

Incorporate the mustard seed and turmeric. Bring to a full boil on high heat then turn down to a simmer.

Add the hot sauce to taste then simmer for 20 to 30 minutes or until the liquid is a syrup and the mixture is thick.

Allow the chutney to cool then place in jars and keep in the refrigerator for up to four weeks.

You can use this as a topping for hot dogs, hamburgers and sandwiches.

This recipe makes 1.5 quarts.