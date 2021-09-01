Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for pan roasted broccoli and cauliflower.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 4 cups of cauliflower florets
- 4 cups of broccoli florets
- 1/2 - 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
- 1/4 cup of water
- 1 tablespoon of fresh thyme
- Juice of one lemon
Instructions:
Taste Of Today
Heat oil in a large pan or work and add the sliced onions. Cook for about 1 to 2 minutes on medium heat, stirring often.
Next add the cauliflower florets, turn to high heat and add a pinch of the salt.
Mix and cook for one minute until the cauliflower is softened. Pour in a tablespoon or two of water and stir every once and a while until lightly browned, which is about 2 to 3 minutes.
Then add the broccoli and a bit more salt and water. Stir well.
Now cook over medium heat, adding water as needed to cook until the liquid is reduced and the vegetables are lightly browned, but a bit crisp.
Add the thyme, lemon juice and a bit more salt, if needed.
Serve hot, warm or cold. This recipe makes four to six portions.