Pan Roasted Broccoli and Cauliflower

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for pan roasted broccoli and cauliflower.

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, sliced
  • 4 cups of cauliflower florets
  • 4 cups of broccoli florets
  • 1/2 - 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup of water
  • 1 tablespoon of fresh thyme
  • Juice of one lemon

Instructions:

Heat oil in a large pan or work and add the sliced onions. Cook for about 1 to 2 minutes on medium heat, stirring often.

Next add the cauliflower florets, turn to high heat and add a pinch of the salt.

Mix and cook for one minute until the cauliflower is softened. Pour in a tablespoon or two of water and stir every once and a while until lightly browned, which is about 2 to 3 minutes.

Then add the broccoli and a bit more salt and water. Stir well.

Now cook over medium heat, adding water as needed to cook until the liquid is reduced and the vegetables are lightly browned, but a bit crisp.

Add the thyme, lemon juice and a bit more salt, if needed.

Serve hot, warm or cold. This recipe makes four to six portions.

