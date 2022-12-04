Cooler Air to End the Weekend

Yesterday's high temperatures made it into the middle to upper 50s. Today's highs will be much more seasonable.

The average high for this time of the year is 44 degrees. After the passage of yesterday's cold front, temperatures will be much closer to the average high.

Temps today will be much more like early December. Upper 30s hills, lower 40s elsewhere. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/K6TvBMNXi1 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 4, 2022

Dry weather continues and temperatures will climb into the upper 40s on Monday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

By Tuesday, we'll see the next storm threat arrive with rain and milder temperatures.