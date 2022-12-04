first alert weather

Cooler Air to End the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Yesterday's high temperatures made it into the middle to upper 50s. Today's highs will be much more seasonable.

The average high for this time of the year is 44 degrees. After the passage of yesterday's cold front, temperatures will be much closer to the average high.

Dry weather continues and temperatures will climb into the upper 40s on Monday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

By Tuesday, we'll see the next storm threat arrive with rain and milder temperatures.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us