Hartford braces for flooding as storm moves into area

As rain starts to fall on top of already melting snow across the state, the city of Hartford is urging residents to be prepared and brace for flooding.

Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said people can be proactive by clearing storm drains of snow and other debris, and call the city’s 311 for help throughout the night.

“As the storm comes in, check the grates on your street, in your neighborhood, to make sure they’re clear of snow, clear of debris,” the mayor said in a press conference Tuesday morning.

Arulampalam said the city has experienced a lot of flooding recently due to its aging infrastructure and increasing weather events.

“In this city, we have storm water infrastructure that was created 100 years ago for storms that were hitting 100 years ago, and in the last few years, because of climate change, we just continue seeing more and more violent and dangerous storms,” Arulampalam said.

The acting director of the Department of Public Works, Chris Hayes, said crews worked overtime clearing snow from city roads over the weekend, and are now putting in even more hours to prepare for the rain.

“This evening, we will have our city electricians, our forestry teams, contractors and our street team out in force to help with any flooding, downed trees, any issues that arise due to this storm,” Hayes said.

Acting Director of the Department of Licensing and Inspections Judith Rothschild urged landlords in the city to check flat roofs on their buildings that aren’t meant to hold standing water, and make sure roof drains are cleared.

She also encouraging tenants to report active leaks to landlords and ensure basement windows are closed and pipes are well insulated so they don’t burst in cold temperatures.

City leaders said they’re keeping a close eye on problem areas like Chandler Street, which saw heavy flooding in December.

Residents in that neighborhood are bracing for the worst.

“I cleaned my drains, I put everything up high. Hopefully it doesn’t get that bad and damage more things that’s already been damaged,” resident Lou Galarza said. “[We get] a lot of flooding, water in the basement. I got to constantly throw out stuff that gets damaged and keep my fingers crossed that it doesn’t continue to happen.”

Hartford residents and business owners who have experienced damage caused by flooding on or after Jan. 1, 2021 are eligible to apply for the Hartford Flood Compensation Program. More information on how to apply for the Hartford Flood Compensation Program is available here.

