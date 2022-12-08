connecticut weather

Potential for Wintry Weather in Connecticut Sunday Night

By Rachael Jay

Our next chance for wintry weather looks to come this weekend. Saturday looks fine and quiet, and so does the first half of Sunday.

We're keeping a close eye on the track of the storm, which is set to move close to southern New England.

The wintry weather is expected to start in the early evening. Inland towns have the best chance of seeing snow and the shoreline will most likely get a wintry mix.

Small shifts in the track would mean more or less snow. Any accumulations would be dependent on how the storm moves and its proximity to Connecticut.

Thursday evening output from the EURO model for late Sunday night.

Continue to check back for updates on timing, totals and precipitation type over the next few days.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

