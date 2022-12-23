Temps to Drop Drastically This Afternoon, Create Slippery Conditions Statewide

Temperatures are on the verge of dropping drastically, which could create slippery conditions across the state.

Several areas, particularly across the shoreline, experienced moderate flooding conditions. That is cause for concern with dropping temperatures because the water in expected to freeze over into ice.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that because of downed trees, several state parks have been closed and residents are advised to avoid visiting them altogether during the duration of the storm.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles has also issued an emergency order that'll suspend limitations on transporting gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, biodiesel and propane. The suspension was issued so that homes and businesses can receive fuel as needed with temperatures expected to drop.

“While it is mild and rainy outside right now, we are going to see temperatures plummet around dusk on Friday evening, and these wet conditions could freeze over very quickly. When this happens, roads are going to get icy," Lamont said in a statement.

He noted that transportation crews can't pre-treat the roads because of the current heavy rainfall.

"I strongly urge everyone to get to where you need to be before temperatures drop this evening because the roads will become very slick," Lamont said.

At the height of the storm, Eversource was reporting more than 100,000 customers without power. The outages were scattered statewide. United Illuminating was reporting about 4,000 outages at the height of the storm.

Police in several towns were reporting roads closed due to downed trees. Residents in several towns were warned to move their vehicles from low-lying areas and avoid flooded roads.

The high winds appeared to damage the roof of the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.

Your Photos: Late December Storm

Another burst of gusty wind and rain is expected this afternoon as an arctic cold front moves through.

As the front arrives, temperatures will crash from near 60 to the 20s by Friday evening.

The governor has extended the severe cold weather protocol through Tuesday at noon. The state says the purpose of the protocol is to make sure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold weather, which can be life-threatening if there is exposure for extended periods of time.

A small band of snow could develop in southeastern Connecticut Friday evening and produce up to 2 inches of fluffy snow east of Old Saybrook along the shore.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.