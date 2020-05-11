Storms to Start the Week, Warmer Air Arrives Later This Week

After a weekend that featured some May snow, this week will start off with some storms before warmer air arrives later this week.

Today, scattered showers will develop. There may be some sunny breaks before thunderstorms in some parts of the state. They may contain briefly heavy rain, gusting winds and small hail. Temperatures will approach 60.

The rain will clear tonight and tomorrow will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-50s.

The warm up continues on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Our next chance for rain is Friday where a thunderstorm is possible with temperatures in the upper 70s.

