Eversource Brings in Hundreds of Extra Crews to Prepare for Nor'Easter

Eversource is preparing for the nor'easter with hundreds of extra crews on hand to respond to any outages and downed trees and wires.

The company said they are declaring an Emergency Response Plan Level 4 starting at 6 p.m. on Monday.

What that means is there could be 3,000 trouble spots and over 10 percent of customers could lose power during the storm. Eversource estimates 130,000 customers could have outages.

Some extra crews have already arrived and the rest are arriving on Monday to be ready for the heaviest snow and highest winds on Tuesday.

According to Eversource, there are over 700 line crews, 100 troubleshooters, 500 tree crews, 100 service crews and several hundred additional field support personnel ready to respond across the state.

Officials said they work from the largest outage to the smallest so it may take some time to get to smaller outages.

Anyone who experiences an outage should report it quickly on Eversource's website or by calling 800-286-2000.

If you see a downed wire, Eversource said to avoid it and assume it is energized until someone who is trained can come out and make the area safe.

Storm Preparation Tips

Customers are encouraged to prepare for the storm before the snow starts.

Create a storm kit with batteries, water, non-perishable foods and medical supplies.

Charge devices including phones, tablets and laptops.

You can check the storm safety checklist for other suggestions.

Tracking the Nor'Easter

Our meteorologists are continuing to track the major nor'easter that will bring rain, heavy snow and strong winds to the state.

There will be a variation of snow totals across the state with elevation playing a role. Communities along the shoreline could see 1 to 3 inches while some people in northwest Connecticut could see as much as 18 inches.

Here's a more detailed look at the timing and what you can expect.

The storm will be long-duration with rain and snow starting on Monday, snow continuing on Tuesday and moving out on Wednesday. There will be strong winds during the day on Tuesday and also on Wednesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.