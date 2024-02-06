One $100,000 Cash5 winner Monday

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner on Monday night, according to the CT Lottery.

The winning numbers were 7-18-21-26-28.

The ticket was sold at Branford News And Variety at 532 Main St. in Branford.

The winner has until Aug. 3 to claim the prize.

