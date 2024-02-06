CT Lottery

One $100,000 Cash5 winner Monday

CT Lottery headquarters in Wallingford
NBC Connecticut

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner on Monday night, according to the CT Lottery.

The winning numbers were 7-18-21-26-28.

The ticket was sold at Branford News And Variety at 532 Main St. in Branford. 

The winner has until Aug. 3 to claim the prize.

Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2024

  1. Jan. 15. 2024: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 12-14-23-31-32. The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 117 Berlin Road in Cromwell.
  2. Jan. 20, 2024: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 9-15-20-21-25. The ticket was sold at Westview Convenience in Southington.
  3. Jan. 25, 2024: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 4-7-11-14-27. The ticket was sold at Whiskey & Wine World at 243 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon.
  4. Jan. 26, 2024: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at South Windsor Liquors at 653 John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor.
  5. Jan. 26, 2024: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at Stop & Go Food Mart at 818 Park Ave. in Bloomfield.
  6. Feb. 5, 2024 - 7-18-21-26-28. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Branford News And Variety at 532 Main St. in Branford. 

