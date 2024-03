Cash5 ticket sold in Meriden won $100,000 jackpot

There was another $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Monday night were 6-8-18-19-25.

That was the second day in a row with a Cash5 jackpot winner and the 14th jackpot winner this year.

The ticket that won on Monday night was sold at Checkers Food Store at 73 Pratt St. in Meriden.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.