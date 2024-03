Cash5 ticket sold in Hartford won $100,000

There was a $100,000 Cash5 winner on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 1-3-4-11-29.

The ticket was sold at Gulf Food Mart at 1510 Albany Ave. in Hartford.

This was the 12th Cash5 jackpot winner this year.

Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2024 Jan. 15: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 12-14-23-31-32. The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 117 Berlin Road in Cromwell. Jan. 20: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 9-15-20-21-25. The ticket was sold at Westview Convenience in Southington. Jan. 25: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 4-7-11-14-27. The ticket was sold at Whiskey & Wine World at 243 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon. Jan. 26: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at South Windsor Liquors at 653 John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor. Jan. 26: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at Stop & Go Food Mart at 818 Park Ave. in Bloomfield. Feb. 5, - 7-18-21-26-28. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Branford News And Variety at 532 Main St. in Branford. Feb. 6: 1-2-8-28-34. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Haven Food Stop at 339 Eastern St. in New Haven. Feb. 10: 7-14-17-26-34. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at the Gulf at 872 East Main Street in Meriden. Feb. 26: One $100,000 winner. Ticket was sold at Henny Penny in Madison. March 3: 5-7-8-15-16. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Stateline Stationery at 215 Mill St. in Greenwich. March 8: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Track News & Variety at 30 Station Place in Stamford. March 19: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Gulf Food Mart at 1510 Albany Ave. in Hartford.