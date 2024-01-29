Two Cash5 jackpot winners in CT Friday

There were two Cash5 jackpot winners in Connecticut on Friday.
The winning numbers were 7-10-21-25-31.
Each of the winners won $93,884.
One ticket was sold at South Windsor Liquors at 653 John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
The other was sold at Stop & Go Food Mart at 818 Park Ave. in Bloomfield.
Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2024
- Jan. 15. 2024: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 12-14-23-31-32. The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 117 Berlin Road in Cromwell.
- Jan. 20, 2024: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 9-15-20-21-25. The ticket was sold at Westview Convenience in Southington.
- Jan. 25, 2024: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 4-7-11-14-27. The ticket was sold at Whiskey & Wine World at 243 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon.
- Jan. 26, 2024: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at South Windsor Liquors at 653 John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor.
- Jan. 26, 2024: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at Stop & Go Food Mart at 818 Park Ave. in Bloomfield.