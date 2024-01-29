Two Cash5 jackpot winners in CT Friday

There were two Cash5 jackpot winners in Connecticut on Friday.

The winning numbers were 7-10-21-25-31.

Each of the winners won $93,884.

One ticket was sold at South Windsor Liquors at 653 John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor.

The other was sold at Stop & Go Food Mart at 818 Park Ave. in Bloomfield.