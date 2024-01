Cash5 ticket sold in Vernon won $100,000

Someone won $100,000 playing Cash5 on Thursday night.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 25 drawing were 4-7-11-14-27.

The ticket was sold at Whiskey & Wine World at 243 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This is the third Cash5 jackpot win this year.

On Jan. 15, there was one $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 12-14-23-31-32. The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 117 Berlin Road in Cromwell.

On Jan. 20, there was one $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 9-15-20-21-25. The ticket was sold at Westview Convenience in Southington.