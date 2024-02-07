Back-to-back $100,000 Cash5 jackpot wins in CT

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner on Tuesday night for the second night in a row.
The winning numbers for Tuesday night were 1-2-8-28-34.
The ticket was sold at Haven Food Stop at 339 Eastern St. in New Haven.
This is the seventh jackpot win this year.
Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2024
- Jan. 15. 2024: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 12-14-23-31-32. The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 117 Berlin Road in Cromwell.
- Jan. 20, 2024: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 9-15-20-21-25. The ticket was sold at Westview Convenience in Southington.
- Jan. 25, 2024: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 4-7-11-14-27. The ticket was sold at Whiskey & Wine World at 243 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon.
- Jan. 26, 2024: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at South Windsor Liquors at 653 John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor.
- Jan. 26, 2024: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at Stop & Go Food Mart at 818 Park Ave. in Bloomfield.
- Feb. 5, 2024 - 7-18-21-26-28. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Branford News And Variety at 532 Main St. in Branford.
- Feb. 6, 2024: 1-2-8-28-34. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Haven Food Stop at 339 Eastern St. in New Haven.