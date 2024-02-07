Back-to-back $100,000 Cash5 jackpot wins in CT

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner on Tuesday night for the second night in a row.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night were 1-2-8-28-34.

The ticket was sold at Haven Food Stop at 339 Eastern St. in New Haven.

This is the seventh jackpot win this year.

