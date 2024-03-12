Third police officer faces charges in a month's span in Norwalk

The Norwalk Police Department is vowing transparency after three of their officers were charged in a month's span.

On Saturday, Officer David Vetare was arrested following a road rage incident. State police said he tried to run a woman off the road and threw an object at her car.

The incident happened at 12 p.m. on Route 15 North between exits 44 and 49, according to troopers.

Vetare faces charges including reckless endangerment, reckless driving, breach of peace and more. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

On Feb. 23, a Norwalk police officer was arrested on charges relating to a family violence incident.

The police department said Officer Hector Delgado was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant charging him with stalking and harassment.

He was placed on administrative leave, his police powers have been suspended and his duty firearm was taken away.

On Feb. 15, another police officer was arrested in connection with an April 2023 fatal accident on I-84 East in Southington.

Sherry was driving on I-84 East on April 19, 2023, when his Tesla veered into another lane and hit a pickup truck. The pickup truck then veered across several lanes and into the median before rolling over and hitting a guardrail.

The driver of the pickup, 24-year-old Elijah Vallier, of New Britain, was killed in the crash. Sherry was off-duty at the time. He is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle and failure to maintain proper lane, and he has been placed on administrative leave.

In a statement released Tuesday, the police department said these arrests have "undoubtedly affected our community and the Norwalk Police Department."

"The recent arrest of three of our officers has understandably raised concerns and shaken the trust that we have worked tirelessly to build within our community," Police Chief James Walsh said in a statement.

"I want to extend my deepest reassurance to our community members: your safety and trust remain our top priorities. While recent events may cause uncertainty, I want to emphasize that these actions do not define our department as a whole. We are committed to transparency, accountability and upholding the highest standards of integrity," the statement reads.