Timing Out the Nor'Easter in Conn.

Our meteorologists are timing out the nor'easter that will continue to impact the state on Tuesday.

This storm is featuring rain, heavy snow and strong winds.

Depending on where you live, you could see as little as an inch of snow to as much as 18 inches of snow.

With the strong winds, it's likely there will be thousands of power outages across the state.

Eversource has brought in hundreds of extra crews to respond to any outages and downed trees and wires. The company said there could be 3,000 trouble spots and over 10 percent of customers could lose power during the storm.

Eversource estimates 130,000 customers could have outages.

Over 100 districts have already made the decision to dismiss early or be closed on Tuesday. A list of closings can be found here.

Tuesday

The changeover from rain to snow is happening or has already happened in multiple communities across the state on Tuesday morning.

The snow will continue across the state during the morning and throughout the day.

With temperatures close to freezing, the snow will be wet and heavy.

During the day, the snow could create tricky travel conditions. Several roads are closed due to crashes or downed trees or wires. A full list can be found here.

The snow will continue during the afternoon and into the evening.

It will be snowing across most of the state during the evening commute.

As the evening goes on, the snow will wind down and move out.

Wednesday

By early Wednesday, the storm will have moved out of the state.

You can get the latest details on the storm here.