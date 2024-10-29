Out-of-state crews to help battle Hawthorne Fire

Right now, the state is tracking about 50 fires and the largest is the Hawthorne Fire in Berlin.

Six firefighters have been hurt, including Robert Sharkevich, Sr., who died when a utility vehicle rolled over last week.

“I just want to take another moment to recognize the family of Robert Sharkevich and friends as well as they go through their mass of Christian burial today. We want to keep them in our thoughts and minds and express our condolences from the incident command staff here,” Berlin Fire Chief Jonn Massirio said.

On day eight, firefighters made more progress but there are still hot spots.

The fire has already scorched between 120 and 130 acres and there could still be weeks to go in the fight.

Dozens of more crews from out-of-state are coming in, including a team from New York City who will be here for up to two weeks to help manage resources.

“We're a national asset. We have experience in wildfires and all hazards. And we came up here as a type three team. The 15 members that we are boosted by members of the Forest Service community,” Richard DePrima of the FDNY said.

Crews will be monitoring warmer temperatures predicted for later this week.

It comes amid especially dry conditions in the state.

“Our state is a tinder box. Everything is incredibly flammable. Any time a dry leaf falls, it's fuel for the flames,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

With extreme red flag days possibly on the way, the state is urging everyone to be careful and follow burn bans that are in place.

And they say until we get a soaking rain, the danger will continue.