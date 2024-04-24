Third day in a row with a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut on Tuesday and it was the third day in a row with a jackpot winner.
The winning numbers on Tuesday were 6-10-11-16-23.
The ticket was sold at North Haven Mobil at 384 State St. in North Haven.
All three tickets that won jackpots this week contained the number six.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
On Monday night, a Cash5 ticket sold at EZ Stop at 3355 Main St. in Stratford won the jackpot. The winning numbers were 3-6-25-27-35.
A ticket that won the $100,000 jackpot on Sunday was sold at Country Farms at 277 Church St. in Hebron. The winning numbers were 6-18-24-32-35.
There have been 18 jackpot Cash5 jackpot winners so far this year.
Cash5 Jackpot Winners in CT in 2024
- Jan. 15: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 12-14-23-31-32. The ticket was sold at Krauszer’s at 117 Berlin Road in Cromwell.
- Jan. 20: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 9-15-20-21-25. The ticket was sold at Westview Convenience in Southington.
- Jan. 25: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 4-7-11-14-27. The ticket was sold at Whiskey & Wine World at 243 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon.
- Jan. 26: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at South Windsor Liquors at 653 John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor.
- Jan. 26: 7-10-21-25-31: $93,884. One ticket was sold at Stop & Go Food Mart at 818 Park Ave. in Bloomfield.
- Feb. 5, - 7-18-21-26-28. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Branford News And Variety at 532 Main St. in Branford.
- Feb. 6: 1-2-8-28-34. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Haven Food Stop at 339 Eastern St. in New Haven.
- Feb. 10: 7-14-17-26-34. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at the Gulf at 872 East Main Street in Meriden.
- Feb. 26: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Henny Penny in Madison. The winning numbers were 1-3-21-27-34.
- March 3: 5-7-8-15-16. One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Stateline Stationery at 215 Mill St. in Greenwich.
- March 8: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Track News & Variety at 30 Station Place in Stamford.
- March 19: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Gulf Food Mart at 1510 Albany Ave. in Hartford. The winning numbers were 1-3-4-11-29.
- March 24: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at 695 Bridgeport Ave. in Milford. The winning numbers were 2-6-30-34-3
- March 25: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Checkers Food Store at 73 Pratt St. in Meriden. The winning numbers were were 6-8-18-19-25.
- March 29: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1302 Blue Hills and 6 Old Windsor Road in Bloomfield. The winning numbers were 1-3-8-12-27.
- April 21: One $100,000 winner. The ticket was sold at Country Farms at 277 Church St. in Hebron.
- April 22: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers on Monday were 3-6-25-27-35. The ticket was sold at EZ Stop in Stratford.
- April 23: One $100,000 winner. The winning numbers were 6-10-11-16-23. The ticket was sold at North Haven Mobil at 384 State St. in North Haven.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.