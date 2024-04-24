Third day in a row with a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut on Tuesday and it was the third day in a row with a jackpot winner.

The winning numbers on Tuesday were 6-10-11-16-23.

The ticket was sold at North Haven Mobil at 384 State St. in North Haven.

All three tickets that won jackpots this week contained the number six.

On Monday night, a Cash5 ticket sold at EZ Stop at 3355 Main St. in Stratford won the jackpot. The winning numbers were 3-6-25-27-35.

A ticket that won the $100,000 jackpot on Sunday was sold at Country Farms at 277 Church St. in Hebron. The winning numbers were 6-18-24-32-35.

There have been 18 jackpot Cash5 jackpot winners so far this year.