East Hartford, Manchester to get wrong-way driver detection systems this week

Some Connecticut drivers are extra alert on the highways these days.

"You got speedsters out here on the road as well but the wrong way drivers is really concerning,” said Winston Johnson of South Windsor.

“Yeah, I’ve seen some pretty bad accidents due to it,” said Marisa Crease of Manchester.

Wrong way driving is an increasingly concerning crash trend in the state -- with 11 deaths and four crashes due to wrong way driving in 2024 alone.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Connecticut's Department of Transportation says in 2023 -- there were five crashes and seven deaths due to wrong way driving. In 2022, there were 13 crashes and 23 deaths, and four crashes and four deaths in 2021.

The goal of a new CTDOT initiative is to lower those numbers.

"I don’t see anything during the day, but I can see it happening during the night,” said John Vanhoecke of Manchester.

Sixty wrong-way driver systems are scattered throughout the state right now – with more than 100 expected to be activated by the end of the year.

These systems have LED lights to alert drivers, cameras that help notify state police if a wrong way driver passes -- and whether they turn around.

"I think they should have done something a long time ago about it,” said Vanhoecke.

On Tuesday, Wrong Way Detection systems will be installed on I-384 East at Exit 3 Manchester, I-84 East at Exit 63 in Manchester, and I-84 West at Exit 58 in East Hartford.

On Wednesday, they will be installed at Exit 60 in Hamden, on I-91 North at Exit 12 in North Haven, and I-84 East and West at Exit 46 in Hartford.

Construction for each system will take place in the overnight hours.