Simsbury police said they have arrested a suspect in a bank robbery on Wednesday.

Jason Sheehan, of East Hartford, was arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 30 robbery at People's Bank in the Simsbury Commons Stop & Shop, police said.

Sheehan has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree robbery and third-degree larceny, and has been held on a $100,000 bond.

The suspect will appear in Enfield Court on Feb. 2, 2017.