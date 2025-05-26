News
StormTracker 2 mins ago

Warmer Tuesday before showers bring cooler weather

The warmest weather in about 10 days will occur Tuesday across Connecticut. High temperatures will push through the 70s, possibly nearing 80 degrees in a few of the valley towns. Tuesday will be dry f...

Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us