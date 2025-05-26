Warmer Tuesday before showers bring cooler weather
The warmest weather in about 10 days will occur Tuesday across Connecticut. High temperatures will push through the 70s, possibly nearing 80 degrees in a few of the valley towns. Tuesday will be dry f...
Serious injuries reported in East Haven car crashPolice said serious injuries are being reported following a car crash in East Haven on Monday. The police department said Bradley Street is shut down in the area of Pondview Terrace and Newton Street ...
Suspicious packages found in Brookfield linked to unsolicited seeds scamMultiple suspicious packages found in Brookfield over the weekend are believed to be linked to a recent scam involving unsolicited seeds. Just a few weeks ago, the Connecticut Department of Agricultur...
Fans excited for Paige Bueckers' professional debut in ConnecticutPaige Bueckers is set to return to Connecticut Tuesday. “I think she’s just a great person and honest,” women’s basketball fan Melanie Scheuermann said. Scheuermann said her granddaughter and many oth...