Cash5 ticket sold in Wethersfield won $100,000

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut on Thursday and the ticket was sold in Wethersfield.

The winning numbers on Thursday were 13-18-19-21-30.

The winning ticket was sold at Wethersfield Liquors on the Silas Deane Highway.

According to the CT Lottery website, there are three unclaimed Cash5 jackpots, including this one.

The tickets that won on April 21 and April 25 have not been claimed either.

The April 21 ticket was sold at Country Farms on Church Street in Hebron and the April 25 ticket was sold at Burnside Smoke Shop and Convenience on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford.