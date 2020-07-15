UConn Students Seek Alternative Housing Options

As colleges and universities around the state look for ways to safely re-open this fall, campus populations will dramatically decrease. Leaving some students and parents searching for alternative housing plans.

“It’s stressful because my daughter is gonna be a junior and she doesn’t want to just live at home,” said Tina Zimmerman who’s daughter attends UConn.

As an option, the Zimmermans’ are exploring off-campus apartments. There are several but they are now in demand. Renwood Apartment’s told NBC Connecticut, they no longer have available units and now have a waiting list.

In a virtual panel discussion with state representatives Tuesday, UConn said it will reduce on-campus housing to 8,100 students, a 30% decrease. First year students and those who live furthest away will be given priority. Families were notified of housing decisions this week.

“We want to accommodate those with the greatest need. Where they are dependent upon us,” said UConn Dean of Students Elly Daugherty.

UConn officials said traditional dorm rooms, which usually house two students, will be reduced to single occupancy. Alternative housing though will be unaffected.

“In our apartments and suites we’re gonna be at full capacity because that has a decreased ratio of students to bathrooms,” explained Daugherty.

According to UConn, those who wish to appeal their housing decision can do so by July 19.

Sacrificing their own college housing, some UConn students are opting to commute this fall, not because they need to, but because they want to help.

Ethan Kimaru is a rising senior. He has an off-campus apartment directly across the street from UConn.

His home though is just 40 minutes away in South Windsor. So as the school looks to reduce on-campus density and families search for alternative housing, Kimaru is offering to give up his apartment for someone who needs it more.

“I currently don’t have a need to stay at UConn next year because most of my courses are online,” said Kimaru, who explained he’s already had four offers to take over his lease.

Annie Tolis is another student who gave up a spot to benefit others. Tolis is an incoming freshman who graduated from E.O. Smith High School in Storrs.

“There’s a lot of kids that are getting declined housing and she opened up a space for someone that really needed to be here,” explained her mother, Susan.

UConn said they expect some additional rooms to open up as families like the Tolis’ withdraw their need.

“It’s important,” said Susan Tolis. “We all have to think about each other and we’re in this together so, we’ll do the best we can.”