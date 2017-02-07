A man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head in Hartford on Tuesday, police said.

Hartford Police said the fire department repsonded to 15 Becket Street where a man was down and unresponsive at 10:19 a.m.

The 26-year-old man was transported to the Hartford Hospital after emergency officials deteremined that he had been shot in the head, police said.

The victim is in critical condition with injuries described as "non-survivable", Hartford Police said.

The incident is being investigated.