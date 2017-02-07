Man Sustains 'Non-Survivable' Gunshot Wound to Head in Hartford: Police | NBC Connecticut
FIRST ALERT: 
Closings & Cancellations
NBC_OTS_CT

Man Sustains 'Non-Survivable' Gunshot Wound to Head in Hartford: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head in Hartford on Tuesday, police said. 

    Hartford Police said the fire department repsonded to 15 Becket Street where a man was down and unresponsive at 10:19 a.m. 

    The 26-year-old man was transported to the Hartford Hospital after emergency officials deteremined that he had been shot in the head, police said. 

    The victim is in critical condition with injuries described as "non-survivable", Hartford Police said. 

    The incident is being investigated.  

    Published 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices