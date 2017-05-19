A New Canaan father and his 18-year-old son have been arrested after a teen fell down the stairs during an underage drinking party at their house in March, according to police, and they said the father urged witnesses not to call 911.

Police said they did receive a 911 call at 11:24 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 from the Knight family’s home on Oenoke Ridge Road reporting that a 17-year old had fallen down a flight of stairs, police said.

The injured teen was transported to Norwalk Hospital and a physician from the emergency room later contacted authorities to report the victim’s injuries were possibly from an assault.

Police launched an investigation and determined the teen was not assaulted, but that there had been an underage party at the Knight’s home.

Police said 18-year-old Andrew Knight had bought alcoholic beverages in Norwalk and the victim was injured in a fall down a staircase.

Police said 59-year-old Douglas Knight, the father of Andrew Knight, arrived home and told the people who were still at the house and helping the victim not to call 911, police said.

Police obtained warrants for Andrew and Douglas Knight and they turned themselves in to police on Thursday, police said.

Andrew Knight was charged with permitting a minor to possess alcoholic liquor and police said it’s his first offense.

Douglas Knight was charged with interfering with an emergency call.

Both posted $5,000 bonds.

Andrew Knight is due in court on May 31 and Douglas Knight has a court date of June 1.

Police said the liquor store where police said Andrew Knight bought the alcoholic beverages was referred to the State of Connecticut Liquor Control Commission.



