$100,000 winning Cash5 ticket sold in Ellington

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut on Wednesday.

The winning numbers were 16-18-22-28-35.

The ticket was sold at Ellington Quick Mart on Windsorville Road in Ellington.

Winner winner chicken dinner! You just won the lottery, but do you know what to do next? Here’s what to know before you cash out.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

There have been 36 Cash5 jackpot winners this year. Here's a look at where they were sold.