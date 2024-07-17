Cash5 ticket won $100,000 jackpot Tuesday night

There was a $100,000 Cash5 jackpot winner in Connecticut on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 2-15-19-26-28.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

This is the first Cash5 jackpot win in July and the 25th this year and two Cash5 jackpots from earlier this year have not yet been claimed.

There is also one $25,000 a year for life Lucky for Life ticket that has not been claimed. It is due to expire in October if the winner does not come forward.

See all the unclaimed prizes here.