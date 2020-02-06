Black History Month

Voices of the Civil Rights Movement: Valerie Wilson

Comcast Corporation

Valerie Shultz-Wilson, President and CEO of the Urban League of Southern Connecticut references the significant Civil Rights events of 1963 and the lasting impact of the March on Washington. "It's made a lasting impact ... we often recount that time and look back on it fondly, but then there's also a great sense of sadness. ... Because we have not been able to duplicate that march since then."

Learn more about the Voices of the Civil Rights Movement project here.

Community

CT LIVE Feb 4

Make a Splash at a 2020 Penguin Plunge Event to Support Special Olympics Connecticut!

Community Feb 2

2020 Penguin Plunge Events to Support Special Olympics Connecticut

Video content owned and funded by Comcast Corporation, parent company of NBC Connecticut.

This article tagged under:

Black History MonthVoices of the Civil Rights Movement
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us