Voices of the Civil Rights Movement: Valerie Wilson

Valerie Shultz-Wilson, President and CEO of the Urban League of Southern Connecticut references the significant Civil Rights events of 1963 and the lasting impact of the March on Washington. "It's made a lasting impact ... we often recount that time and look back on it fondly, but then there's also a great sense of sadness. ... Because we have not been able to duplicate that march since then."

