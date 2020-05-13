Live Blog: What You Need to Know About the Reopening of Connecticut Following Coronavirus Closures

What to Know Gov. Lamont is planning a four-phase reopening of the state, starting with the first phase on Wednesday, May 20

The first phase of reopening will include restaurants (with outdoor dining only), hair salons, malls, offices (where employees can't work from home)

Non-essential businesses in Connecticut have been closed by an executive order of the governor since March 23. Nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapists, gyms, sporting events, large gatherings will all be a part of later phases.

Connecticut is preparing for the first phase of the governor's reopening plan on May 20. On that date, a number of non-essential businesses, including hair salons and malls would be allowed to reopen and restaurants would be able to serve diners in outdoor spaces.

The Latest on Connecticut's Reopening Plans

Wednesday, May 13

Phase 2 Reopening Could Come on June 20

Gov. Lamont said he expected June 20 as a target date for Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

He did not list what businesses would be allowed to reopen on that date but suggested he might want to see some indoor dining at restaurants by that date.

When asked what other businesses might be a part of the Phase 2 reopening, Lamont said gyms were a possibility.

He said he would look to events that could be held outdoors, such as weddings or even graduations.

Restaurant Association Raises Concerns to Governor

A group of business leaders spanning several industries sent a letter to Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday asking him to allow some indoor dining at restaurants in Connecticut beginning June 3, according to the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

Under Phase One of Lamont's reopening plan, restaurants will be allowed outdoor dining as of May 20. Currently, restaurants can serve take-out or delivery only.

The letter raises concerns that restricting restaurants to outdoor dining only won't be enough for many of them to stay in business.

Westfarms Announces It will Reopen on May 20

Westfarms will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 20 on a reduced schedule.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

They said retailer and restaurant hours might vary and to call for individual hours.

Wood-n-Tap Opening for Takeout at Select Locations Tonight

Wood-n-Tap has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic and they will be open for curbside pickup at some locations, starting this evening.

The restaurants in Rocky Hill, Farmington, Southington and Newington will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Starting tomorrow, those restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12

State Reviewing Dental Office Guidelines; Says It Is Open to Further Guidance, Restrictions

The Lamont Administration is meeting with dentists, hygienists and occupational safety experts to review guidelines for the reopening of dental offices, said David Lehman, the state's commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The meetings come after the state has received feedback from hygienists concerned about the safety of returning to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The state could at some point add a restriction against dental cleanings and other non-urgent care, Lehman said.

Mohegan Sun Extends Closure to May 26

Mohegan Sun will be closed at least until May 26.

Mohegan Sun, like so many other businesses, has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last update from the casino was that it would be closed through May 12. A statement on the Mohegan Sun website now says it will be closed through Tuesday, May 26 and to check back for updates.

Blow Dryers and Hair Dryers Both Can be Used As Needed at Salons For May 20th Reopening: Official

Hair salons will be able to use both hair dryers and blow dryers if they choose to reopen as part of Connecticut's phase one reopening plan, said the state's commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, David Lehman.

Lehman said salons should make a case-by-case determination if the dryers are needed and if it's determined yes, they should feel safe to use it.

The state originally said that hair salons opting to reopen on May 20 would not be allowed to use the blow dryers, citing concerns about circulating particles through the air.

Westfield’s Meriden, Trumbull Malls to Reopen May 20

Westfield announced Monday it will reopen its mall locations in Meriden and Trumbull on May 20.

Shopping malls across Connecticut were closed in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Malls are included in the first phase of reopening, state officials said last week, but they will have to follow the retail guidelines.

Westfield said the shopping centers will have modified hours, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Summer Camps Can Open June 29, But Not Overnight Camps

Summer camps in Connecticut can reopen on June 29 if they follow state guidelines, however overnight camps do not qualify for that phase one reopening, said the governor's chief of staff Paul Mounds.

Mounds clarified Monday overnight camps will not be allowed to reopen in late June and will reopen in a later phase.

The Office of Early Childhood says summer camps can open on June 29 in the state with specific guidance in place. That guidance includes enhanced health screening, limiting group size to no more than 10 children with the camp needing permission to serve more than 30, for employees to wear cloth face masks, to implement hand and respiratory hygiene, develop protocols for intensified cleaning and disinfection, and to implement social distancing strategies.

Wednesday, May 6

Recommendations Revealed for Phased Reopening of Conn. Colleges, Universities

A plan to reopen Connecticut's colleges and universities would likely be phased throughout the summer with the aim of in-person instruction in the fall, according to recommendations given to Gov. Ned Lamont by the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.

The goal at the end of the phased reopening is to allow the state's higher education institutions to be able to reopen for the fall semester, if progress continues to be made against the coronavirus, the governor's office said in a press release.

Each school would be free to decide if they need more time for certain programs before restarting.