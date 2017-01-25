Home
News
Local
U.S. & World
Decision 2016
Sports
Weird
Clear the Shelters
Dog House
Giants
Patriots
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
School Closing Alerts
On Ryan's Radar
Weather News
Troubleshooters
Troubleshooters
NBC Connecticut Responds
Entertainment
Entertainment News
The Scene
George to the Rescue
1st Look
Open House
Breakfast With Open House
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
Traffic
Community
Contact Us
TV Listings
Today
NBC on Demand
35°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Local News
Video
Report Says Aetna May Leave Hartford for Boston
Video
Cities and Towns: Raise Revenue Before Cutting Municipalitie...
Video
Temporary Patch on New London Housing Complex Roof Not Holdi...
New Britain PD, State Troopers Pursue Car on I-91
More Local News
US & World
Why Trump's Deportation, Wall Orders Won't Be Easy
Video
Fact Check: Trump’s Bogus Voter Fraud Claims Revisited
Photos
Top News: Protest in Bangladesh, Cold in Russia and More
Video
6 Shot at Memorial For Victim of Chicago Gun Violence
More US & World
Entertainment
Video
'Late Night': Katie Couric on Trump and Free Press
Video
'Late Night': A Closer Look at 'Trump's Lies'
Video
'Tonight Show': Carriage Race With Glenn Close
Video
'Tonight Show': Kids Help Improve the Show
More Entertainment
TV Pioneer Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80
Video
New Haven Mayor Questions Trump Sanctuary City Crackdown
Jogger Struck by Car in Hartford
Sponsored
Experience Seattle's MOHAI Through the Eyes of a Child
Video
Draft Order Would Halt Refugee Processing for Syrians
Video
'Sanctuary Cities' Undaunted by Trump Move to Cut Funding
X
CHANGE LOCATION
Loading...
Hartford, CT
(Change)
35°
Overcast
Fri
42°
Sat
40°
Sun
38°
Troubleshooters
Troubleshooters Win duPont Award
Video
Plainville Officer Accused of Taking Hundreds of Pills From...
Video
Man at Center of Scheme to Defraud Homeowners Pleads Guilty
$5M in State Funding to Test Homes for Crumbling Foundations
Rocky Hill Funeral Director Pays $50,000 Fine
More Troubleshooters
NBC CT Responds
VW Driver in South Windsor Frustrated By Long Claims Process
Responds
NBC Connecticut Responds to Your Consumer Complaints
Wallingford Woman Seeks Help Returning Furniture
Video
Woman Had Trouble Getting Cash Back Rewards
Video
Parents Discover Mold Inside Popular Teething Toy
More NBC CT Responds
Inauguration
'Sanctuary Cities' Undaunted by Trump Move to Cut Funding
Video
Congressional Republicans Prepare to Hear From Trump
Video
Draft Order Would Halt Refugee Processing for Syrians
Why Trump's Deportation, Wall Orders Won't Be Easy
Voter ID Lawsuits Live on Despite Likely Trump Policy Shift
More Inauguration
Dog House
No. 1 UConn Women Rout ECU for 94th Straight Win
UConn Still No. 1 in AP Women's Hoops Poll
No. 1 UConn Women Routs Tulane 100-56
UConn Women 91st Straight Win Breaks Their Own Record
Georgetown Rallies Past Former Big East Rival UConn
More Dog House
On Ryan's Radar
Too Much Sleet!
Ugly Evening of Weather
Big Nor'Easter Moves In
Monday's Nor'Easter
Monday Nor'Easter Trends Colder
More On Ryan's Radar
The Scene
McDonald’s to Give Away 10,000 Bottles of Big Mac Sauce
Olive Garden Unveils Latest 'Never Ending' Deal
Coffee and a Slice? 7-Eleven Launches Breakfast Pizza
Honoring MLK, from Services to Activism
Your State's Favorite Netflix Original Series Is ...
More The Scene
Clear the Shelters
Rudolph the Puppy Needs a Home
Clear the Shelters: Give a Pet a Loving Home
Video
Boris Needs a Home
Video
Duke Needs a Forever Home
Video
Mom and Kittens Rescued from Storm Drain at Quinnipiac
More Clear the Shelters
Late Night
'Late Night': Katie Couric on Trump and Free Press
Video
'Late Night': A Closer Look at 'Trump's Lies'
Video
'Tonight Show': Carriage Race With Glenn Close
Video
'Tonight Show': Kids Help Improve the Show
Video
'Tonight Show': AcroYoga With Tim Ferriss
More Late Night
This Just In
View Recent Posts
News
Weather
Entertainment
Troubleshooters
Traffic
Contact Us
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
WVIT Public Inspection File
Employment
21st Century Solutions
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices