Connecticut News, Local News, Weather, Traffic, Entertainment, Breaking News
NBC_OTS_CT
Local News
More Local News
US & World
More US & World
Entertainment
More Entertainment
Massive Fire Rips Through Abandoned Waterbury Factory
Snow, Rain Move in to Greet the New Year
Video
Snow, Rain Move in to Greet the New Year
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Oakdale Theatre
Developing
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Oakdale Theatre
New Haven Police Arrest Suspect in at Least 7 Burglaries
New Haven Police Arrest Suspect in at Least 7 Burglaries
Turkey: Search Launched for New Year's Nightclub Attacker
Video
Turkey: Search Launched for New Year's Nightclub Attacker
Revelers Bid Adieu to 2016 Across the Globe
Revelers Bid Adieu to 2016 Across the Globe
Loading...
Hartford, CT
(Change)
Broken Clouds
38°
Broken Clouds
Mon
Cloudy
36°
Tue
Rain
43°
Wed
Partly Cloudy
46°

Sunday Night Football

Live
Green Bay VS.Detroit
See More

Troubleshooters
Troubleshooters Win duPont Award
More Troubleshooters
NBC CT Responds
Officials Urge Consumers to Redeem Gift Cards Soon
More NBC CT Responds
Dog House
Tulsa Beats out UConn 61-59
More Dog House
Golden Globes
2017 Golden Globes Best Picture, Comedy or Musical Nominees
More Golden Globes
Connecting You to Joy
17 Places to Ring in 2017
More Connecting You to Joy
The Scene
17 Places to Ring in 2017
More The Scene
On Ryan's Radar
A Rainy and Slushy Thursday
More On Ryan's Radar
Clear the Shelters
Duke Needs a Forever Home
More Clear the Shelters

This Just In

View Recent Posts

Connect With Us
AdChoices