Connecticut News, Local News, Weather, Traffic, Entertainment, Breaking News
NBC_OTS_CT
Watch NBC Connecticut News Live
On This Broadcast
Today's Top Stories
First Alert Forecast
Local News
More Local News
US & World
More US & World
Entertainment
More Entertainment
New Haven Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar
MLK Worked Two Summers on Simsbury Tobacco Farm
MLK Worked Two Summers on Simsbury Tobacco Farm
First Alert Issued for Freezing Rain, Sleet on Tuesday
Video
First Alert Issued for Freezing Rain, Sleet on Tuesday
Brady Reacts to Steelers' Social Post and Coach's Comments
Video
Brady Reacts to Steelers' Social Post and Coach's Comments
MLK's Legacy Celebrated as Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers
Watch Live
MLK's Legacy Celebrated as Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers
UConn Responding to Fire at Ryan Building
UConn Responding to Fire at Ryan Building
4 Weather Alerts
Loading...
Hartford, CT
(Change)
Clear
32°
Clear
Tue
Rain/Freezing Rain
39°
Wed
Light Rain
44°
Thur
Mostly Cloudy
45°

Troubleshooters
Troubleshooters Win duPont Award
More Troubleshooters
NBC CT Responds
Head of Crumbling Foundations Coalition Calls For Federal...
More NBC CT Responds
Dog House
UConn Women 91st Straight Win Breaks Their Own Record
More Dog House
On Ryan's Radar
Prolonged January Thaw
More On Ryan's Radar
The Scene
Honoring MLK, from Services to Activism
More The Scene
Clear the Shelters
Boris Needs a Home
More Clear the Shelters
Late Night
'Late Night': Sullivan Stapleton's Bummed About 'Blindspot'
More Late Night
Golden Globes
Sorry: Hiddleston Apologizes for 'Inelegant' Globes Speech
More Golden Globes

This Just In

View Recent Posts

Connect With Us
AdChoices