Local News
DEEP Investigating Oil Spill in New Haven Harbor
Man Verbally Harassed Students at Danbury High School: Mayor
Video
First Alert Issued for Monday Nor'easter
Handgun, Drugs Found in Car that Fled Police: West Haven PD
More Local News
US & World
Video
Hundreds of Thousands Flood DC for Women's March
Video
A-Listers Out in Force for Anti-Trump Women's Marches
Photos
From Antarctica to Europe: Women's Marches Around the World
Video
'El Chapo' Getting 'American Justice' After Decades of Drugs,...
More US & World
Entertainment
Video
Trump Inaugural Cake Is Replica of Obama's: Baker
'Hidden Figures' Stars Give Out Free Screenings
Video
Madonna at DC Women's March: 'Good Will Win in the End'
Video
Scarlett Johansson Touts Planned Parenthood at DC Rally
More Entertainment
Monday's Nor'easter Brings a Wintry Mix and Gusty Winds
Photos
Inauguration Weekend in Photos
Hartford Rally Mirrors National Women's March on Washington
Meet a 19-Year Old Stroke Survivor
Video
West Haven Man Injured in New Haven Shooting
Video
White House Slams Coverage of Inaugural Crowd Size
Sun
48°
Mon
36°
Tue
43°
Troubleshooters
Troubleshooters Win duPont Award
Rocky Hill Funeral Director Pays $50,000 Fine
Video
Investigation Into Shelton Bus Driver Sleeping at Wheel Unde...
Video
Hartford Firefighter Upset With Rule for New Hires
License Suspended for Shelton Bus Driver Accused of Falling...
More Troubleshooters
NBC CT Responds
Wallingford Woman Seeks Help Returning Furniture
Responds
NBC Connecticut Responds to Your Consumer Complaints
Video
Woman Had Trouble Getting Cash Back Rewards
Video
Parents Discover Mold Inside Popular Teething Toy
Video
Head of Crumbling Foundations Coalition Calls For Federal...
More NBC CT Responds
Inauguration
Trump Inaugural Cake Is Replica of Obama's: Baker
Video
Nielsen: 31 Million Viewers Saw Trump's Swearing-in
Video
White House Slams Coverage of Inaugural Crowd Size
Photos
From Antarctica to Europe: Women's Marches Around the World
Watch Live
Watch Women's Marches From Across the Country
More Inauguration
Dog House
UConn Women 91st Straight Win Breaks Their Own Record
Georgetown Rallies Past Former Big East Rival UConn
UConn Football to Play at Fenway Park in November
UConn Women's Basketball Team Honors Teen Killed By Stray...
UConn Women Tie NCAA Record With 90th Straight Win
More Dog House
On Ryan's Radar
Monday's Nor'Easter
Monday Nor'Easter Trends Colder
Big Storm Likely Early Next Week
Ice Continues in the Hills
Icy Tuesday Evening in the Hills
More On Ryan's Radar
The Scene
Coffee and a Slice? 7-Eleven Launches Breakfast Pizza
Honoring MLK, from Services to Activism
Your State's Favorite Netflix Original Series Is ...
Taco Bell to Debut Naked Chicken Chalupa Nationwide
Keurig, AB InBev to Build At-Home Booze Maker
More The Scene
Clear the Shelters
Boris Needs a Home
Clear the Shelters: Give a Pet a Loving Home
Video
Duke Needs a Forever Home
Video
Mom and Kittens Rescued from Storm Drain at Quinnipiac
Video
Pet of the Week: Thumper the Rabbit
More Clear the Shelters
Late Night
'Late Night' Writers Can't Agree on the Women's March
Video
A Closer Look at Trump Preparing to Take Office
Video
Aziz Ansari Dramatically Reads Bad Yelp Reviews
Video
Aziz Ansari Is Donald Trump's Favorite Comedian
Video
'Late Night': Amber Says What?
More Late Night
News
Weather
Entertainment
Troubleshooters
Traffic
