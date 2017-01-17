Connecticut News, Local News, Weather, Traffic, Entertainment, Breaking News
NBC_OTS_CT
Local News
More Local News
US & World
More US & World
Entertainment
More Entertainment
Monday's Nor'easter Brings a Wintry Mix and Gusty Winds
Inauguration Weekend in Photos
Photos
Inauguration Weekend in Photos
Hartford Rally Mirrors National Women's March on Washington
Hartford Rally Mirrors National Women's March on Washington
Meet a 19-Year Old Stroke Survivor
http://media.nbcconnecticut.com/images/spacer.gif
Sponsored
Meet a 19-Year Old Stroke Survivor
West Haven Man Injured in New Haven Shooting
http://media.nbcconnecticut.com/images/spacer.gif
Video
West Haven Man Injured in New Haven Shooting
White House Slams Coverage of Inaugural Crowd Size
http://media.nbcconnecticut.com/images/spacer.gif
Video
White House Slams Coverage of Inaugural Crowd Size
15 Weather Alerts
Loading...
Hartford, CT
(Change)
Haze
38°
Haze
Sun
Mostly Cloudy
48°
Mon
Mix to Rain
36°
Tue
Morning Showers
43°

Troubleshooters
Troubleshooters Win duPont Award
More Troubleshooters
NBC CT Responds
Wallingford Woman Seeks Help Returning Furniture
More NBC CT Responds
Inauguration
Trump Inaugural Cake Is Replica of Obama's: Baker
More Inauguration
Dog House
UConn Women 91st Straight Win Breaks Their Own Record
More Dog House
On Ryan's Radar
Monday's Nor'Easter
More On Ryan's Radar
The Scene
Coffee and a Slice? 7-Eleven Launches Breakfast Pizza
More The Scene
Clear the Shelters
Boris Needs a Home
More Clear the Shelters
Late Night
'Late Night' Writers Can't Agree on the Women's March
More Late Night

This Just In

View Recent Posts

Connect With Us
AdChoices