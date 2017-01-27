Home
News
Local
U.S. & World
Decision 2016
Sports
Weird
Clear the Shelters
Dog House
Giants
Patriots
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
School Closing Alerts
On Ryan's Radar
Weather News
Troubleshooters
Troubleshooters
NBC Connecticut Responds
Entertainment
Entertainment News
The Scene
George to the Rescue
1st Look
Open House
Breakfast With Open House
COZI TV
Talk Stoop
Traffic
Community
Contact Us
TV Listings
Dateline NBC
NBC on Demand
26°
Connect
Social Media
Our Apps
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Local News
AAA 'Mocktails' Encourages Safe Driving for Super Bowl Weeke...
Video
Relations Improving Between Hamden and Quinnipiac University:...
Photos
7 Tax Write-Offs You May Not Know About for 2017
Video
Southington Man Granted Exception to Return Mattress
More Local News
US & World
White House Slaps New Sanctions on Iran After Missile Test
Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' That Didn't Happen
Video
US Argues Success of Yemen Raid With Decade-Old Video
Video
Online Privacy Virtually Nonexistent For Users
More US & World
Entertainment
Video
'Wayne's World' Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Return to...
Photos
Top Celeb Pics: 'Fifty Shades Darker' Los Angeles Premiere
Watch: The 2017 Super Bowl Commercials Are Already Here
Video
Emily Estefan Steps Out With Her Own Sound
More Entertainment
Malloy Asks NY Islanders to Move to Hartford
Updated
Student Found With Gun at Hartford Public High School
Updated
Juveniles Charged With Arson Following Swim Club Fire
Sponsored
Meet Seattle’s Seven-Year-Old Aviation Expert
Breaking
US Judge Temporarily Blocks Travel Ban Nationwide
Video
Future of Boarded Up Reid & Hughes Building in Norwich...
X
CHANGE LOCATION
Loading...
Hartford, CT
(Change)
26°
Clear
Sat
32°
Sun
39°
Mon
40°
Troubleshooters
Foundations Problem is Bigger than State Has Identified
Video
Documents Reveal Details on Bulkeley Coach Termination
Troubleshooters Win duPont Award
Video
Experts Discuss Proposed Crumbling Foundations Legislation
Video
Plainville Officer Accused of Taking Hundreds of Pills From...
More Troubleshooters
NBC CT Responds
Southington Man Granted Exception to Return Mattress
Responds
NBC Connecticut Responds to Your Consumer Complaints
Video
Don’t Call Phony 'Facebook Customer Service' Phone Number
Video
Meriden Woman Pays for Oil Delivered to Wrong House
Video
VW Driver in South Windsor Frustrated By Long Claims Process
More NBC CT Responds
Inauguration
US Judge Temporarily Blocks Travel Ban Nationwide
White House Slaps New Sanctions on Iran After Missile Test
Trump Named in More Lawsuits Than Past 3 Presidents Combined
Conway Cites 'Bowling Green Massacre' That Didn't Happen
Video
Trump Moves to Scale Back Financial Regulations
More Inauguration
Dog House
UConn Announces 20 New Football Players
Williams Leads UConn to Rout of Houston, 95th Straight Win
UConn Huskies Take Down USF 81-60
No. 1 UConn Women Rout ECU for 94th Straight Win
UConn Still No. 1 in AP Women's Hoops Poll
More Dog House
On Ryan's Radar
Quiet Weekend Followed by a Large Storm
Stormy Week Ahead
Snow Continues Through This Evening
On Ryan's Radar: Burst of Snow Tuesday Afternoon
Too Much Sleet!
More On Ryan's Radar
The Scene
George Orwell's '1984' is Headed to Broadway
McDonald's Turns to Chocolate for Shamrock Shake-Up
Photos
2017 Connecticut Concert Season
Chick-fil-A Opens in West Hartford Next Week
Hooters Opening Fast-Casual Spinoff Hoots
More The Scene
Clear the Shelters
Rudolph the Puppy Needs a Home
Clear the Shelters: Give a Pet a Loving Home
Video
Boris Needs a Home
Video
Duke Needs a Forever Home
Video
Mom and Kittens Rescued from Storm Drain at Quinnipiac
More Clear the Shelters
Late Night
'Late Night': A Closer Look at Trump's Chaotic 2nd Week
Video
Tonight Show': Dan Rather on Facebook, Donald Trump
Video
'Late Night': Amber Reads Trump's Black History Month Speech
Video
'Late Night': Willie Geist Talks New NBC Hour
Video
'Tonight Show': 2017 Super Bowl Superlatives
More Late Night
This Just In
View Recent Posts
News
Weather
Entertainment
Troubleshooters
Traffic
Contact Us
Connect With Us
FCC Independent Programming Report
FCC News and Information Programming Report
NBC Non-Profit News Partnership Reports
WVIT Public Inspection File
Employment
21st Century Solutions
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices