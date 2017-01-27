Connecticut News, Local News, Weather, Traffic, Entertainment, Breaking News
NBC_OTS_CT
Local News
More Local News
US & World
More US & World
Entertainment
More Entertainment
RHAM Teacher Hit by Car in West Hartford Has Died: Police
Are You Entitled to Money the State Is Holding Onto?
Are You Entitled to Money the State Is Holding Onto?
Goodell: 'If I'm Invited to Foxboro, I'll Come'
Video
Goodell: 'If I'm Invited to Foxboro, I'll Come'
Meet Seattle’s Seven-Year-Old Aviation Expert
Advertisement
Sponsored
Meet Seattle’s Seven-Year-Old Aviation Expert
Senate Confirms Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State
Advertisement
Video
Senate Confirms Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State
Teen Pleads Guilty in String of Fires in Enfield
Advertisement
Teen Pleads Guilty in String of Fires in Enfield
Seal at Maritime Aquarium Makes Super Bowl Pick
Advertisement
Seal at Maritime Aquarium Makes Super Bowl Pick
78 School Closings
Hartford, CT
(Change)
Overcast
43°
Overcast
Thur
Mix of Sun and Clouds
39°
Fri
Partly Sunny
32°
Sat
Partly Sunny
32°

Troubleshooters
Experts Discuss Proposed Crumbling Foundations Legislation
More Troubleshooters
NBC CT Responds
Meriden Woman Pays for Oil Delivered to Wrong House
More NBC CT Responds
Inauguration
How Many People Are Affected by Trump's Travel Ban?
More Inauguration
Dog House
UConn Announces 20 New Football Players
More Dog House
On Ryan's Radar
Stormy Week Ahead
More On Ryan's Radar
The Scene
'Hamilton' Doubles Number of Daily Lottery Tickets
More The Scene
Clear the Shelters
Rudolph the Puppy Needs a Home
More Clear the Shelters
Late Night
'Late Night': Skeeve Bannon, Lando and Other Teen Slang
More Late Night

This Just In

View Recent Posts

Connect With Us
AdChoices